Broward Recycles Day push targets 41% rate as county trails state goal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County residents throw away about 20,000 pounds of waste every minute, and county leaders are using America Recycles Day on Sunday, Nov. 15, to push for changes at home.

The Solid Waste Authority of Broward County is asking residents to recycle right, reuse materials and put waste where it belongs. The county’s recycling rate is 41%, well below Florida’s goal of 75%.

The authority brings together leaders from 26 cities and Broward County to tackle what it calls a growing waste crisis.

Recycling rate trails Florida’s 75% goal

Officials say the average Broward household throws away about 900 pounds a year of materials that could be recycled or put to better use. Closing the gap with the state goal will take a communitywide effort, according to the authority.

Arc Broward students cook with recyclable packaging

For America Recycles Day, the authority is spotlighting Arc Broward for its work to cut waste and adopt sustainable practices.

Arc Broward is marking its 70th year. The nonprofit serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its Arc Culinary program trains students to work as chefs and food service providers.

Through a partnership with the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, students make fresh grab-and-go meals each week. The meals are packed in compostable and recyclable containers and delivered to the museum’s Elements Café and other locations around the county. Along the way, students learn sustainable food preparation and how to package food in recyclable materials.

What to keep out of your recycling cart

The authority says residents should start by checking the recycling rules on their city or town’s website. These items do not belong in recycling carts:

Plastic grocery bags, films and wraps

Plastic foam containers

Cords and hoses

Batteries

Food waste

Diapers

Simple ways to waste less at home

Officials also encourage residents to make less waste in the first place:

Reuse takeout containers to store or organize items.

Use up leftovers before they go bad.

Donate gently used clothing, toys and household goods.

Repurpose household materials instead of throwing them away.

You can find more tips and donation locations at browardrecycles.org. Residents can also share their own reuse and recycling ideas at browardswa.org/recycling-tips.

Take the pledge

The authority is asking residents to take its Waste Less and Recycle Right Pledge at bit.ly/TaketheAuthorityPledge.

“Together, small changes can make a big difference,” the authority said in its announcement.