Rita Marley, Roger & Ian Lewis and Sean Paul to receive Jamaica’s National Honours and Awards

Rita Marley to Receive Order of Jamaica National Honours

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Rita Marley, widow of reggae legend Bob Marley, is a recipient of the Order of Jamaica in this year’s National Honours and Awards.

The list of honorees were announced August 6 (Independence day in Jamaica) by the Jamaican government.

The OJ is the country’s fifth highest honor. Marley will receive the award on October 21 in Kingston, the Jamaica capital.

The 73-year-old Marley is being recognized for her contribution to the development of Jamaican music and humanitarian work.

Born in Cuba, she is best known as a member of the I Three, Bob Marley’s harmony group which also included Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt.

Rita Marley made her mark as a solo artist with songs like Harambe and One Draw. She was also instrumental in establishing the Bob Marley Foundation which monitors her husband’s legacy.

Bob Marley died in May, 1981 at age 36.

Order of Distinction Awardees

Also earning awards are Grammy winners Roger and Ian Lewis of Inner Circle and Sean Paul, who will receive the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth highest award.

“There’s nothing like being honored in one’s country. Recognition for work done is always uplifting,” said guitarist Roger Lewis, who co-founded Inner Circle in 1969 with his younger brother Ian, the band’s bass player.

Based in Miami, Inner Circle are synonymous with that Florida city through their hit songs, Bad Boys and Sweat.

Jacob Miller, who had a fruitful six-year spell with the band, has been awarded a posthumous OD. He died in March, 1980 at age 27.