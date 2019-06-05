Hon. Edward Seaga Honored by City of Miramar with Proclamation

MIRAMAR – City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam will present a proclamation in memory of the Most Honorable Edward Philip George Seaga, former Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Accepting the proclamation will be Consul General Oliver Mair and Mr. Seaga’s son, Edward.

The proclamation will be presented on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 7pm at the City of Miramar City Hall, Commission Chambers 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar.