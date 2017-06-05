Reggae Ambassadors Third World Performing At Miramar Cultural Center

Miramar Cultural Center Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Third World

MIRAMAR – Ten-time Grammy-nominated Jamaican reggae band Third World celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month on the Miramar Cultural Center stage with their internationally-acclaimed reggae fusion sound on June 16 at 8 PM.

Third World has been performing since 1973, first finding fame with “96 Degrees in the Shade” and “Now That We Found Love.” Third World band members Richie Daley and AJ Brown reflect on the evolution of their sound, how it’s changed over time, and their highly-anticipated upcoming performance at MCC.

“This is something that is very dear to us, not only from the point of view that it is a Heritage event. We have always been proponents of thinking that where you’re coming from has so much to do with where you’re going, and, on top of that, Miramar is somewhere we love to perform all the time and we have many fans in the Caribbean diaspora there,” said bassist Richie Daley.

Daley and Brown say their performance at the Miramar Cultural Center is filled with surprises sure to have the crowd on their feet.

“We are going to do some special works for this occasion, some surprises we have planned. You know, our presentation and some new music and all the favorites through the years, and we have Omari Banks, our young entertainer from Anguilla. We also have a touch of a surprise, a female singer called Tamara B. She’s introducing our new EP, so she will do a couple of songs,” said vocalist AJ Brown.

Known as the “Reggae Ambassadors”, whose signature sound combines elements of R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall and rap, say it’s their exposure to a variety of cultures and genres of music from a young age that influenced their unique, globally-recognized sound.

“Reggae at the time was a little bit more narrow. We took chances. We didn’t set any barriers,” said Brown, “We are ambassadors because we not only fly the Caribbean flag, but also the regular flag, and that’s the whole diasporic expression of Caribbean peoples.”