More regional cooperation among Caribbean companies needed

Bahamian Minister Honourable Brent Symonette calls for more regional cooperation at JAMPRO’s Caribbean Market Mission

Kingston, Jamaica – Bahamian Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration, The Honourable Brent Symonette called for more regional cooperation on trade at the final leg of JAMPRO’s Caribbean Market Mission in The Bahamas, which ended June 30, 2017.

Thirteen Jamaican companies promoted their products for export to The Bahamas on one of JAMPRO’s largest trade missions, which covered 3 key markets in the Caribbean region.

Minister Symonette said The Bahamas was the perfect market to partner with Jamaica on trade, as the islands are home to one of the largest group of Jamaicans in the Diaspora, over 10,000 persons.

The new Minister stated it was critical for Caribbean countries to partner on trade to strengthen regional economies.

He remarked, “It is only through developing trade in the region that we can grow the region as Caribbean nationals….we have to work together for the benefit of nationals throughout the region.” He also praised JAMPRO for the sophistication of the Caribbean Market Mission initiative, and said he looked forward to positive outcomes from the visit to The Bahamas.

As the mission draws to a close, Vice President of Export and Market Development Robert Scott said the Agency was pleased with the reception Jamaican companies have received while in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and The Bahamas.

The companies had many favourable meetings with potential buyers, and were able to investigate the needs of companies and consumers in all markets.

The delegation, which included products from apparel, beauty, agro-processing and other sectors, presented a new image of Jamaican manufacturing, therefore boosting the country’s Brand in those markets.

Mr. Scott said, “I am pleased that we were able, with the support of our partners, to execute this Export Max initiative. JAMPRO is confident that the companies will receive more positive feedback on their return to Jamaica, and that the relationships built will be fruitful. We are excited about the outcomes to date, and extremely hopeful about sustained business arising from the mission.”

The Caribbean Market Mission’s participating companies are Export Max enterprises Crimson Dawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Dawson Trading Company Ltd; R & D Commercial Holdings (formerly EG Wellness Brands); Free Form Factory Ltd; Grace Agro-Processors (Division of GK Foods & Services); Jamaica Drip Irrigation Ltd.; Tripple C Manufacturing Limited; Very Amazing Products (VAP) Limited; Island Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Boss Furniture Co. Ltd; Carita Jamaica Ltd.; Country House Products; Country Traders and JABEXCO Limited – Best Dressed Foods. Manufacturers King Pepper Products Limited; Southside Distributors Ltd and AG Chem Plant Limited will also participate on select missions.

The Export Max programme is executed in partnership with The Development Bank of Jamaica, The HEART Trust/NTA, Scotiabank and The Jamaica Productivity Centre. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.