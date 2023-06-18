Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks to feature Dr. Nigel Clarke and Kamina Johnson-Smith

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Finance Minister Nigel Clarke and Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson-Smith will be guests on the popular Diaspora Online Town Hall meeting Lets Connect with Jamaica’s Ambassador Audrey Marks, on Thursday June 22nd, 2023, at 7:00 pm EDT.

According to Ambassador Marks, “the Jamaican Diaspora has been a key contributor to the growth and development of Jamaica and through this medium we are seeking to ensure the most accurate information is shared to continue building confidence in their homeland.”

In light of this, both ministers will use the opportunity to update members of the Diaspora on key government initiatives that affect Jamaica’s citizens both locally and in the diaspora.

Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke who has oversight of all Jamaica’s financial arrangements, will be invaluable in helping to maintain the Diaspora’s confidence in Jamaica’s robust financial industry.

Minister Johnson-Smith will use the opportunity to introduce her new junior minister with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs Alando Terrelonge.

Caribbean-American Heritage Month / Jamaica Diaspora Day

Ambassador Marks reminded that the month of June is being celebrated as Caribbean Heritage Month in the United States.

She pointed out that Friday June 16 was celebrated as Jamaica Diaspora Day and used the opportunity to commend members of the Jamaican Diaspora and Caribbean nationals for their continued commitment to the growth and development of their respective island states.

Ambassador Marks noted, “the Let’s Connect forum is a good opportunity to remind Jamaicans abroad of the reasons they should still choose Jamaica not only as their preferred travel destination, but also as a primary investment opportunity.”

Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks enables members of the Diaspora to communicate directly with the Ambassador about matters affecting their lives in the USA and also stay up to date with the Government’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

Ambassador Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests. Guests include US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations plus, prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora.