Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica Pays a Visit to the Jamaica Diaspora in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – It was a busy weekend for Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica who was in South Florida this past weekend. Senator Smith was as a keynote speaker at as special reception held by South Florida Elected Officials as they honored Jamaican Dancehall Sensation, Grace “Spice” Hamilton.  Spice was honored for her Women’s Empowerment Foundation.

On Saturday, Smith ran a 5K at the 4th Annual Jamaica Hi-5 Run/Walk in the City of Miramar.

Kamina Johnson Smith in South Florida Hi-5

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Visit

Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith’s South Florida visit concluded with a visit to the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation. She was hosted by the Jamaican Women of Florida.

Key To The City

 

Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith with City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam

 

Scenes from Island SPACE

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

 

Island Space Caribbean Museum

Kimina Johnson Smith, Lavern Deer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

