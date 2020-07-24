St. Kitts and Nevis PM Prepares to Assume Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, was today (Thursday, July 23) updated on the preparations for Friday’s handing over ceremony where he will assume the chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

Thursday morning’s update was provided by Governor of the central bank, Mr. Timothy Antoine during a meeting at the prime minister’s office.

The Handing Over ceremony on Friday, July 24, will be streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook page from 9:00 a.m.

“I think preparations are well advanced. Certainly, for the handover, all members have confirmed their participation and they are looking forward to the assumption of Chairmanship of Prime Minister Harris,” the ECCB Governor stated.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures put in place by the various member states, handing over of the Monetary Council’s Chairmanship will be done via a virtual ceremony.

Governor Antoine added, “Obviously we would love to be meeting face to face because we are a community – it’s camaraderie, it’s solidarity – but that is not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But having said that, we have become quite adept at meeting virtually and doing videoconferencing, even before the pandemic to be quite honest. But, normally with a handover it’s always in the country that is taking over the chairmanship, so it will be different but nonetheless I think very meaningful and I sense a strong solidarity among our members in this very challenging period.”

Looking ahead to Friday’s changeover, a humbled Prime Minister Harris said he welcomes the opportunity to serve the sub-region in this capacity and that he looks forward to the task of leading the august body, even during these times of great challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Harris will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Council Member for Grenada.

Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council is rotated among the member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.