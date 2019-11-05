Jamaica Tourist Board Serves Complimentary History Lessons at Annual Toast of Brooklyn

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) showcased the island’s world-renowned Appleton Estate® Jamaica Rum during the 12th annual Toast of Brooklyn, Wine & Food Festival held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The JTB partnered with the rum brand and offered neat pours of Appleton Estate Signature Blend, a full-bodied, well-balanced blend of 15 select aged rums, Appleton Estate Reserve Blend, a blend of 20 select aged rums, and Appleton Estate Rare Blend, a hand-selected blend of rums that have all been aged for a minimum of 12 years.

Attendees at the Brooklyn Navy Yard festival venue, learned that all Appleton Estate® Jamaica Rum is produced on a single estate in a small circumscribed geographic area, making it one of the few rums in the world to claim a terroir.

Toast of Brooklyn Wine & Food Festival is a culinary experience that brings together a wide variety of chefs representing destinations around the world with wines and spirits.

Organizers continued their beneficiary partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization and made a donation to support hurricane relief efforts for The Bahamas.