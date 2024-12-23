CPL Limited: A Game-Changing Acquisition by Denis O’Brien

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia – The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has good news. Denis O’Brien now fully owns Cricket Sporting Investments Limited (CSIL). CSIL is the holding company of CPL Limited, which runs the CPL. This change follows a complete sales process managed by Digicel Group Holdings Limited (DGHL), the previous majority owner.

DGHL, its independent directors and its advisors, Oakwell Sports Advisory, ran a sales process to dispose of its interests in CSIL. Oakwell carried out a smart and focused process. They worked with a small group of top investors. These included important people in the sports sector and current CSIL shareholders. Some of these shareholders are controlled by Mr. O’Brien.

Mr. O’Brien has been part of the CPL since it started in 2013. He is very happy to have acquired CPL after the independent sales process ended.

Richard Bevan OBE, Chairman of CPL stated: “It has been fantastic to watch the CPL grow over the last few years and we take great pride in seeing the tournament become the best attended sporting event within the region. We are excited to continue the journey with CPL and by Denis taking full ownership it allows us to ensure continuity and support for the management team whilst working closely with CWI President, Dr Kishore Shallow, the CWI board, the CWI executive team and other key stakeholders to create even more opportunities for the considerable cricketing talent that we are blessed to have in the region.”

CPL Impact

Mr. O’Brien went on to add, “I have a deep love for the Caribbean and its people so it is exciting for me to see the impact CPL has had in uniting local communities – something about which I am very passionate. I will continue to ensure CPL makes a positive economic and cultural impact in the countries where we play and use the tournament as a platform for developing stars of the future, whilst shining a positive light on the Caribbean.”

O’Brien is a successful entrepreneur. He has helped start and grow many businesses in different areas. These areas include Telecoms, Media, Energy, Leisure, and Hospitality. Denis founded Digicel in 2001. He was the Chairman of the board until January 2024. He still serves as a board member and is a major shareholder. Denis also started the Digicel Foundation. This foundation helps communities with education, special needs, and community development. The Digicel Foundation has assisted over 2,900 projects costing a total of approximately US$147 million.

Denis founded the Repair Campaign. This is a social movement for reparatory justice in the Caribbean. It recognizes that genocide, chattel enslavement, and colonialism caused deep harm for over 300 years. These actions hurt the people of the Caribbean and gave great financial benefits to European colonizers.