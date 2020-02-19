NBA Champions Unite to Support Recovery in the Bahamas

// // //

CHICAGO – An accoladed group of NBA Champions and current players put their muscle behind the Bahamas Relief Foundation’s (BRF) ‘Champions for Charity’ fundraising livestream during the NBA All-Star weekend.

Hosted by BRF President, Rick Fox, the campaign raised over $83,000 for relief efforts in the Bahamas.

From the NBA Crossover, viewers were entertained in-stream segments with stars of the weekend including Buddy Hield, Bahamian and 2020 NBA All-Star 3-point shootout winner, Ally Love, All-Star Game Host, and the 7’5” Tacko Fall, who was on-court for Aaron Gordon’s final dunk.

The campaign proceeds will go towards BRF’s projects of repairing homes which were damaged in Hurricane Dorian and building a new community school in Abaco.

Donors included NBA teams who are uniting behind the cause.

More guests who joined Rick were Robert Horry (7-time NBA Champion), Ron Harper (5-time NBA Champion), Glen Rice (NBA Champion, 3-time NBA All-Star), legend Muggsy Bogues, NBA2K influencer Ronnie2k, Chicago Bulls player Coby White, Lang Whitaker (GM of Grizz Gaming) and “Space Jam” star Bugs Bunny.

Throughout the stream, guests shared fond stories and memories of the late teammate, opponent, and role model, Kobe Bryant.

“The support for the Bahamas relief efforts from the guests and the NBA community has been amazing and something I am very appreciative of,” said Fox. Young fans attending the NBA Crossover had memorable experiences gaming with Rick whilst wearing his Championship ring (LA Lakers). Fox added, “The stream was full of moments that reminded me of why we do things like this, which can have such a positive effect on people’s lives. A special bonus was that we were joined by my fellow Bahamian Buddy Hield before we witnessed his stellar performance to win the 3-point shootout.”