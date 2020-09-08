St. Kitts Tourism Authority Links Up With Hero CPL

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority has linked up with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to showcase the island as one of the premier tourism destinations in the world.

St. Kitts has been unable to host Hero CPL matches this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league and the Tourism Authority are working together to showcase the support for the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise while the games are played in Trinidad, while also highlighting the best of St. Kitts for fans around the world.

While the Hero CPL is not taking place in St. Kitts, the island announced it will reopen to tourism in October inviting visitors to the island paradise once again.

The Hero CPL broadcast will be keeping St. Kitts at the forefront of the minds of viewers. As front-of-shirt sponsors of the home franchise and with branding and footage displayed during the games, the beauty of St. Kitts will be at the forefront of the minds of the millions of viewers who will be tuning into the first franchise T20 league to return since lockdowns around the world kicked in.

Fans in the UK will also see St. Kitts as the sponsor of the broadcast coverage of CPL on Sky Sports to further excite and engage potential tourists and business travelers alike.

“St. Kitts is proud to partner with CPL to help bring people together in these unprecedented times. This year was quite different for many of us CPL fans,”said the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Ports & Transport. “For us here in the Federation we have missed the cheering from the stands of Warner Park for our very own St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. However, we look forward to when CPL tours the islands and old and new fans can once again visit St. Kitts & Nevis and explore our ‘Hidden Gems.’ ”

Chris Watson, Head of Marketing of Hero CPL, said: “We cannot wait to get back to St. Kitts and see some fantastic cricket at Warner Park, the venue for some of the greatest matches in the tournament’s history. While we cannot be there this year, St. Kitts remains one of the jewels of the Caribbean. We hope that Hero CPL showing people around the world how wonderful St. Kitts is to visit means that even more people get to experience its beauty.”