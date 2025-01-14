Hotels in Jamaica: Escape the Winter Blues

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Offering an escape from the frigid arctic air moving through the U.S. this winter, a variety of hotels in Jamaica are providing limited-time savings to travelers looking to travel to a warmer climate. From Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Negril to Kingston, Port Antonio and the South Coast, current offers include:

Up to 40% savings at the new Princess Grand Jamaica (family-friendly) and Princess Senses the Mangrove (adults-only) in Negril. Valid for bookings made by 01/31/25 for travel through 12/31/25.

at the new Princess Grand Jamaica (family-friendly) and Princess Senses the Mangrove (adults-only) in Negril. Valid for bookings made by 01/31/25 for travel through 12/31/25. Up to $1,350 in savings at Sandals Dunn’s River and $750 in savings at Beaches Ocho Rios through their “Winter Blues” sale. Valid for bookings made by 01/31/25 for travel through the end of 2027.

at Sandals Dunn’s River and at Beaches Ocho Rios through their “Winter Blues” sale. Valid for bookings made by 01/31/25 for travel through the end of 2027. Up to 20% savings at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay through their “Memories Under the Sun” sale. Valid for bookings made by 03/31/25 for travel through 04/02/2026.

at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay through their “Memories Under the Sun” sale. Valid for bookings made by 03/31/25 for travel through 04/02/2026. Up to 25% savings at The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston. Valid on stays until 12/31/25.

Surge in Tourism

“Jamaica is experiencing an unprecedented surge in tourism this winter,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “With 1.6 million airline seats secured, we are gearing up for record-breaking visitation from travelers from all over the world. We’re grateful to our hotel partners for providing generous savings so travelers can make the most of their winter vacations.”

Jamaica Hotels and Resort Areas

Home to six diverse resort areas, Jamaica is an ideal destination for every traveler. Montego Bay brims with energy, offering cultural experiences, fine dining, outdoor adventures, and vibrant nightlife.

Ocho Rios welcomes families with sunny all-inclusive resorts, the lush Mystic Mountain, and the cascading beauty of Dunn’s River Falls.

Negril’s seven miles of golden beach and dramatic cliffs make it the ultimate spot for relaxation and breathtaking sunsets.

Along the serene South Coast, Treasure Beach invites quiet reflection, while Port Antonio, famously called “heaven on earth” by James Bond-creator Ian Fleming, shines with history and charm.

In Kingston, the island’s lively capital, Jamaica’s cultural creativity takes center stage.

“Jamaica offers a distinctive blend of natural beauty, cultural charm, and enriching activities that help travelers get the most out of their experience,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “From luxury and adventure to romance and culture, travelers can have a variety of experiences with us on island this winter.”