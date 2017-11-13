Sunrise Airways launches new service between Haiti and Curacao

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti-based Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) announced today its intent to launch new nonstop service between its hub at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Hato International Airport in Curacao (CUR) beginning November 28, 2017.

The new twice-weekly service, the carrier’s first-ever flights to/from Curacao, will operate as follows:

Port-au-Prince (PAP) – Curacao (CUR)

Frequency Flight No. Departure Arrival Thurs., Sun.. S6 404 9:10 am 10:30 am

Curacao (CUR) – Port-au-Prince (PAP)

Frequency Flight No. Departure Arrival Thurs., Sun. S6 405 11:30 am 12:50 pm

“Curacao has been on our wish list for route expansion since our start as a commercial airline in 2012,” said Philippe Bayard, President of Sunrise Airways. “The route shows tremendous potential for growth on a point-to-point basis between Haiti and Curacao, while also opening up some very attractive connectivity options within our existing route structure. We’re proud and excited to spread our wings to the southern reaches of the West Indies in line with our One Caribbean corporate philosophy.”

New Sunrise Airways flights between Haiti and Curacao offer convenient one-stop connections with existing Sunrise service to/from Cuba and Orlando.

Sunrise Airways will deploy both its Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A320 aircraft along its new Curacao route. Both aircraft feature two classes of service – business and economy. Maximum seating for the Boeing 737 is 168 passengers (18 seats in business class, 150 in economy), while the Airbus A320 can accommodate a total of 150 passengers (12 seats in business class, 138 in economy).

Tickets are on sale now at special introductory fares for departures beginning November 28, 2017.