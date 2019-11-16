Karisma Hotels and Resort to Break Ground in Jamaica in early 2020

4,800 Room Sugarcane Bay Multi – Resort Development to Break Ground Early 2020 in St. Ann, Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has announced that Karisma Hotels and Resort is set to break ground in the first quarter of next year, for their 4,800 room multi-resort development project in St. Ann.

The project represents a near US$1Billion dollar investment.

The popular luxury chain has 26 properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe under several brands, including El Dorado, Azul, Generations, Sensatori and Nickelodeon.

Minister Bartlett, who made the announcement at the opening day of the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS) said, “This has been a long awaited announcement and I am pleased that with all the necessary approvals granted, this mega project will begin to get on the way.”

This will be a series of hotels in Llandovery in St. Ann and we are excited as this addition of rooms will ensure we remain on target to securing 15,000 rooms by 2021; bring more visitors and create more jobs.”

The Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit (CHICOS) is reputed as the premier hospitality conference in the region. Having just completed its 8th edition, CHICOS brings together nearly 300 regional and international investors and operators, as well as the region’s leading decision makers

Following a digital presentation of the Sugarcane Bay design, during the opening day of CHICOS before scores of local and international tourism industry investors, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Business Development of Karisma Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Ruben Becerra, was firm in the chain’s excitement at finally getting the development underway.

Senior Advisor and Strategist for Tourism, Delano Seiveright noted that in addition to Bartlett, Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Minister Daryl Vaz; Shovel Ready Programme lead and Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch; JAMPRO and a raft of other key government stakeholders worked diligently in getting the large and multifaceted project to implementation stage thereby fully opening the door for the creation of thousands of new jobs and lucrative contracts for many local stakeholders.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts plans to operate 35 resorts worldwide by 2020, building on recent growth in the Caribbean and Mexico.