Travel

Jamaica’s Winter Season: Unmatched Capacity and Growth

Jamaica Brings 1.6 Million Airline Seats for Winter Season

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read
Jamaica's Winter Season - Doctor's Cave Beach
Doctor's Cave Beach - Montego Bay, Jamaica
Jamaica's Winter Season - Doctor's Cave Beach
Doctor’s Cave Beach – Montego Bay, Jamaica
photo courtesy: depositphotos.com

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Jamaica is experiencing an unprecedented surge in tourism as the winter season sees the destination securing 1.6 million airline seats, underscoring the island’s status as one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations.

The high demand for travel to Jamaica is growing. International airlines are adding more flights, making the island easier to reach.

The 1.6 million seats show a big increase in capacity. This indicates a strong recovery for the island’s tourism. It also sets the stage for future growth.

“This is going to be the best winter season on record. This is the first winter that we have 1.6 million seats coming into Jamaica. We know that 1.6 million seats are 100% of the flights that are coming but we if consider 80% we are looking at 1.3 million visitors coming which is 12.8% higher than last winter which is also 178,000 more seats,” expressed Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaica’s Minister McNeill to Attend Important CTO Business Meeting

September 15, 2014

KPMG Partner Says Caribbean Carriers Are Crucial

May 6, 2006

St. Lucia to Host the 16th Annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show

February 4, 2009

Jamaica Jump-Starts The Holiday Season With Enticing Travel Deals

December 6, 2010
Back to top button