Jamaica’s Winter Season: Unmatched Capacity and Growth

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Jamaica is experiencing an unprecedented surge in tourism as the winter season sees the destination securing 1.6 million airline seats, underscoring the island’s status as one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations.

The high demand for travel to Jamaica is growing. International airlines are adding more flights, making the island easier to reach.

The 1.6 million seats show a big increase in capacity. This indicates a strong recovery for the island’s tourism. It also sets the stage for future growth.

“This is going to be the best winter season on record. This is the first winter that we have 1.6 million seats coming into Jamaica. We know that 1.6 million seats are 100% of the flights that are coming but we if consider 80% we are looking at 1.3 million visitors coming which is 12.8% higher than last winter which is also 178,000 more seats,” expressed Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.