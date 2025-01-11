Jamaican Hotels Among Caribbean’s 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, praised four Jamaican hotels. These hotels were named among the 10 best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts by USA Today.

In naming the winners, the USA Today noted that “the region is home to many of the world’s most outstanding all-inclusive resorts” and “with the help of a panel of travel experts, we combed the Caribbean for the islands’ best all-inclusive resorts, and then readers voted for their favourites.”

Top All-Inclusive Resorts in Jamaica

In the top ten, S Hotel in Montego Bay took second place. Sunset at the Palms in Negril was fifth. Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall came in sixth. Sandals Dunn’s River was seventh.

Minister Bartlett expressed delight at the recognition given to the Jamaican hotels, stating, “This is another testimony to the high quality of service visitors receive and that their expectations are being met. This is why Jamaica is the only destination in the world that can boast a 42% repeat in arrivals.”

S Hotel in Montego Bay

To celebrate the achievement, S Hotel held a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 8. The event took place on the fifth-floor pool deck. Minister Bartlett and Mayor Richard Vernon of Montego Bay were special guests.

Owned by Jamaican Christopher Issa, this is the latest in a string of industry awards earned by the 120-room hotel on Montego Bay’s Hip Strip, adjacent to the world-renowned Doctor’s Cave Beach.

“Tonight, we are celebrating creativity; we’re also celebrating accomplishments,” Minister Bartlett said, adding, “and people wonder why we talk so much about awards, but Jamaica is the most awarded destination in the Caribbean as far as tourism is concerned.”

He pointed out also that Jamaica’s tourism growth in 2024 was 5% better than the previous best year in the country’s history. Coming against a series of external and internal shocks, Minister Bartlett said, “That result is because people like Chris Issa and the team at S are an integral part of the whole tourism landscape.”

The Tourism Minister praised Mr. Issa, stating, “He exemplifies excellence in achieving key performance indicators by being adaptive and responsive, as well as having the ability to pivot.” He highlighted “the depth of Mr. Issa’s creative genius,” noting that his first publication, “How to Speak Jamaican,” was co-authored in 1981 with the late social commentator Ken “Pro Rata” Maxwell.

Minister Bartlett said, “Innovation is the hallmark of this man.” He noted that this is clear in his ongoing efforts to improve the property.

Mr. Issa said the cocktail celebration “is really to recognize our very hard-working team that has been able to offer a level of service in a very special property.” Stating that they were dedicated and passionate, in attributing the honours to the team, he highlighted that “we are an all-Jamaican managed and staffed hotel and so in that regard, we are super pleased that we can celebrate our team here tonight.”

Mayor Vernon and several repeat guests also praised the S Hotel. They said it was the best and deserved the awards.