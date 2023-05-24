Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural Frontier Flight from Dallas Fort Worth To Montego Bay

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Continuing to expand ease of access to the island for US travelers, Jamaica welcomed new air service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay on May 22, 2023, by Frontier Airlines. In keeping with Jamaica’s warm island culture, the inaugural flight was celebrated with festivities upon departure from Dallas Fort Worth and arrival into Jamaica.

Partnership with Frontier Airlines

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our partnership with Frontier Airlines,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The launch of this new non-stop flight from a key Southern U.S. gateway supports the strong rebound of Jamaica’s tourism sector as we are returning visitor arrivals numbers to pre-pandemic growth levels.”

Additional Air Service

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “It is gratifying to welcome another non-stop flight to our island by Frontier. It is an important addition to our existing air service that provides U.S. travelers with yet another convenient option to get to the island.” “Our recent growth in Jamaica is unparalleled,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to provide an opportunity for more people to enjoy this tropical paradise.”

Non-Stop Flights From Dallas

Frontier Airlines will operate the non-stop flight from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Montego Bay (MBJ) three times weekly. With the addition of this new service, the carrier now serves 10 routes from the U.S. to Jamaica, from Atlanta (ATL) and Miami (MIA) to Kingston (KIN), and from Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (MDW), Denver (DEN), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL), and St. Louis (STL) to Montego Bay (MBJ). Flight schedules are subject to change without notice, so travelers are encouraged to check www.FlyFrontier.com for the most updated information.