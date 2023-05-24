Travel

Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural Frontier Flight from Dallas Fort Worth To Montego Bay

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural Frontier Flight from Dallas Fort Worth To Montego Bay
Philip Rose (fourth from right), Deputy Director of Tourism - The Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), presents Captain Justin Brack Ness with a Jamaica keepsake following the maiden flight by Frontier Airlines from Dallas Fort Worth to Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay. Sharing in the moment are from left: William Evans, Senior Manager, Int’l Marketing & Sales, Frontier Airlines; Robin Russell, President, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA); Nadine Spence, Chair, JHTA Montego Bay Chapter; Odette Dyer, Regional Director, JTB; Councillor Richard Vernon, Deputy Mayor, Montego Bay; Sharon Hislop Holt, Manager, Commercial Business Development & Marketing, MBJ Airports Limited; Francine Carter-Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines, JTB and Joy Roberts, Executive Director, JAMVAC.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Continuing to expand ease of access to the island for US travelers, Jamaica welcomed new air service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay on May 22, 2023, by Frontier Airlines. In keeping with Jamaica’s warm island culture, the inaugural flight was celebrated with festivities upon departure from Dallas Fort Worth and arrival into Jamaica.

Frontier Airlines flights to Jamaica from Dallas
Philip Rose (fourth from right), Deputy Director of Tourism – The Americas, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), presents Captain Justin Brack Ness with a Jamaica keepsake following the maiden flight by Frontier Airlines from Dallas Fort Worth to Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay. Sharing in the moment are from left: William Evans, Senior Manager, Int’l Marketing & Sales, Frontier Airlines; Robin Russell, President, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA); Nadine Spence, Chair, JHTA Montego Bay Chapter; Odette Dyer, Regional Director, JTB; Councillor Richard Vernon, Deputy Mayor, Montego Bay; Sharon Hislop Holt, Manager, Commercial Business Development & Marketing, MBJ Airports Limited; Francine Carter-Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines, JTB and Joy Roberts, Executive Director, JAMVAC.

Partnership with Frontier Airlines

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our partnership with Frontier Airlines,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The launch of this new non-stop flight from a key Southern U.S. gateway supports the strong rebound of Jamaica’s tourism sector as we are returning visitor arrivals numbers to pre-pandemic growth levels.”

Additional Air Service

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “It is gratifying to welcome another non-stop flight to our island by Frontier. It is an important addition to our existing air service that provides U.S. travelers with yet another convenient option to get to the island.”

“Our recent growth in Jamaica is unparalleled,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to provide an opportunity for more people to enjoy this tropical paradise.”

Non-Stop Flights From Dallas

Frontier Airlines will operate the non-stop flight from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Montego Bay (MBJ) three times weekly. With the addition of this new service, the carrier now serves 10 routes from the U.S. to Jamaica, from Atlanta (ATL) and Miami (MIA) to Kingston (KIN), and from Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (MDW), Denver (DEN), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL), and St. Louis (STL) to Montego Bay (MBJ). Flight schedules are subject to change without notice, so travelers are encouraged to check www.FlyFrontier.com for the most updated information.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago’s Tourism Industry Personnel Honoured

October 1, 2015

Bermuda To Host 12th Sustainable Tourism Conference

May 13, 2010
U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte

Airline Disruptions Expected, Cautions U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner

March 31, 2020
Traveling Down South? Understand Online Gambling in the Caribbean

Traveling Down South? Understand Online Gambling in the Caribbean

February 20, 2019
Back to top button