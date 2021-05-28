Frontier Airlines Offers New Flights from Miami to Montego Bay, Jamaica

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Due to the growing consumer demand for Jamaica’s white sand beaches and distinctive island culture, the Jamaica Tourist Board has added new Frontier Airlines nonstop flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ). Beginning on May 28, 2021, and just in time for summer. The new service will fly three times weekly departing Monday, Friday, and Saturday.

The new service will increase Jamaica’s airlift from the U.S., its largest tourism market. As a result, Frontier will be providing an additional 186 seats per flight utilizing an Airbus 320.

“All signs have been pointing to a very busy summer travel season. Especially from visitors arriving from the U.S. in the coming months,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon Edmund Bartlett. “We welcome these new Frontier Airlines flights to Montego Bay, one of our most popular tourist destinations, as they greatly increase the accessibility to the destination from one of our most popular markets. Our visitors can rest assured as well that our health and safety protocols in place will allow them to focus on enjoying the most relaxing and enriching vacation experience to be found.”

A Place for Every Kind of Traveler

Montego Bay is Jamaica’s tourism capital. Serving as a gateway to a wealth of attractions and activities for every kind of visitor. With glimmering white sand beaches and some of Jamaica’s most popular natural wonders. Montego Bay is considered the hub of tourism on the island. It provides easy access to other resort areas, including the famed sunsets and 7-miles of beach in Negril. In addition, stunning Ocho Rios and its renowned attractions such as Dunn’s River Falls. Plus, the quiet charm of the South Coast, and the beautiful haven of Port Antonio.