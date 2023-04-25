Jamaica Tourist Board Appoints Philip Rose Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Philip Rose to serve as its Deputy Director of Tourism (Ag.), Americas, with responsibility for the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America effective as of April 1, 2023.

“Philip Rose has a long history working in tourism to promote brand Jamaica,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “Throughout the years, he has proven himself to be a visionary leader whose numerous successes have helped to elevate and maintain Jamaica’s status as one of the world’s top tourism destinations, particularly from North America. It was therefore a natural fit for him step into this key role.”

Most recently, Mr. Rose served as Regional Director for the Jamaica Tourist Board in the U.S. responsible for overseeing sales and marketing in the Northeast, the region that delivers the largest share of visitor arrivals to the island. He has previously held senior-level positions within the organization including Regional Director of Canada, during which time the country recorded its highest visitor arrivals to Jamaica. Known as a global connector with long-standing relationships and for his keen ability to identify and leverage marketplace trends and data, his digital expertise led him to pioneer the Jamaica Tourist Board’s use of social media as a marketing tool during its early inception.

Champion of Jamaica’s Tourism

“We are truly fortunate to welcome Philip Rose to this post, as he is a champion of Jamaica’s tourism with outstanding qualifications and a well-established track record of excellence,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “The strategic direction, proficiency and foresight he provides have been invaluable to growing arrivals and we are fully confident that he will continue to be a driving force for tourism to Jamaica in his new position.”

20 Year Career with JTB

“It’s an honor for me to accept this appointment within the Jamaica Tourist Board, who first recruited me from the hospitality sector over 20 years ago,” said Mr. Rose. “I have always been passionate about selling and marketing travel to Jamaica as well as aligning strategies and tactics to meet objectives and targets, so I look forward to doing so in an expanded capacity with this promotion.”

Mr. Rose grew up in the tourism and hospitality industry, having worked in city hotels and beach resorts across Jamaica since his first summer job at 14 years old. Upon his recruitment by the Jamaica Tourist Board, he has thrived in different roles in the U.S. and Canada and has been promoted in every position he has held. Philip has lived and studied tourism in Jamaica, Canada, U.S., Singapore and Italy and has been a featured guest lecturer on tourism in various universities in the U.S. and Canada.