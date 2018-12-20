Park Hyatt St. Kitts named Caribbean Hotel of the Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Park Hyatt St. Kitts, one of the most successful projects brought to St. Kitts and Nevis by former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas and his Minister of Tourism, Sen. Richard “Ricky” Skerritt has been named Caribbean Hotel of the Year.

The agreement for the flagship resort was signed in Dubai in 2012 and construction started in 2013. It was completed in 2017.

When it debuted at the end of 2017, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts was Park Hyatt’s first-ever Caribbean hotel and was something new for the region.

“The design was world-class, disruptive, climate-resilient and, well, spectacularly beautiful. Now, a year later, the Park Hyatt has risen to the pantheon of the region’s greatest hotels, with a mix of thoughtful design, impressive amenities and a kind of cosmopolitan, international energy that is a welcome addition to the Caribbean’s luxury sector. Even more?” said the citation at the recent Caribbean Travel Awards 2018.

It said the hotel has been a game-changer for the island of St. Kitts, now on the map in a new way for the world’s most sophisticated travelers.