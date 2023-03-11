Barbados Wins Top Green Destination Award at ITB Berlin

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Barbados has copped the Green Destinations Story Award for Environment and Climate at one of the world’s largest travel trade shows, ITB Berlin. The nomination came from Barbados’ ambition to be the first island in the Caribbean to achieve a 100% renewable energy goal by 2030 and a 70% carbon neutrality goals by 2050. The strides taken thus far have landed Barbados its first milestone in this prestigious category, namely having the largest fleet of electric buses in the Caribbean.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, the Honourable Ian Gooding-Edghill proudly accepted the award in Germany March 7, 2023, expressing gratitude to Green Destinations. “The fact that as a Small Island Developing State we have been able to beat out a field comprising of 100 countries says a lot about who we are and where we want to be. Our Prime Minister, the Honourable Mia Mottley, has been a trailblazer on the international scene, advocating in particular for Small Island Developing States to ensure that we not only build resilience but also stress the awareness and impact that climate change has on Barbados.”

Green Initiatives

The Green Destinations Story Awards celebrates the most inspirational initiatives for sustainable tourism development, promoting 100 destinations as inspiring examples for other destinations, tour operators and visitors. Minister Gooding-Edghill referenced the Barbados National Energy Policy 2019-2030 which outlines six goals to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030. “Our policies at the government level have caused us to be where we are today, so I really want to say that this award is for Barbadians, this is about Barbados and its leadership in the field of resilience and climate change,” he added.

Among the most significant accomplishments, Barbados currently has a fleet of 49 electric buses. As Barbados transitions to greater use of solar energy, almost 43% of the island’s grid is run on solar power, a remarkable feat in peak and non-peak periods. Over 25,000 of streetlights island wide now use LED bulbs to further reduce Barbados’ carbon footprint.

Portugal and The Philippines placed second and third in the Environment and Climate category.

The award is a promising step in Barbados’ fight to becoming the first Carbon-Neutral Small Island.