Delta Air Lines Increases St. Croix Flights For Holiday Season

Travel demand for St. Croix is strong

ST. CROIX – In response to strong holiday demand for travel to St. Croix, Delta Air Lines is increasing capacity to the island over the holidays.

Commissioner of Tourism, Beverly Nicholson-Doty, confirmed that the Atlanta-based carrier will operate a daily service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Henry E. Rohlsen Airport between December 20, 2018 and January 5, 2019 with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“The demand for St. Croix continues to build,” said Commissioner Nicholson-Doty, who noted that after the peak holiday season Delta will serve St. Croix, starting the week of January 7 through the end of March, with three nonstop flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The Commissioner noted that plans were also in place to secure additional airlift between San Juan and St. Croix in early January, immediately after JetBlue Airways exits the route. “Our talks with our airline partners continue to be strong and we expect to surpass the amount of seats provided by JetBlue on that important route.”