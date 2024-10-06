JN Money Donates $1 million to New Forest Primary Post-Hurricane Beryl Restoration

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – For nearly 80 years, the New Forest Primary and Infant School has been providing education to children in the farming district of the same name and surrounding communities in southern Manchester. However, like several educational institutions along the south coast, sections of the school were severely damaged by Hurricane Beryl on July 3, leaving the institution with repair costs estimated at several million dollars.

Made aware of the school’s plight through its chairman, Lorna Sinclair, Business Relationship and Sales Manager for JN Bank in St Elizabeth, JN Money raised approximately $1 million from customers in a matter of weeks to help the school with restoration.

Horace Hines, general manager, JN Money Services, said the administration of the funds will be managed by the JN Foundation, the JN Group’s philanthropic arm. “During our tour in the aftermath of Beryl, we visited the New Forest Primary & Infant School and we noted that it was significantly damaged, and we thought it was best to help them to return to some level of normalcy considering how critical that level of education is,” he explained.

Mr Hines noted that customers overseas donated through JN Money branches in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and the Cayman Islands, and the remainder was contributed by JN Money and its employees.

Deep Appreciation

Principal of New Forest Primary & Infant School, Sharon Anderson expressed deep appreciation for the assistance, noting that the funds will help significantly with the school’s rebuilding. New Forest, which caters to some 500 children, lost roofing for several classrooms, causing water damage to furniture and other resources.

“There are four classrooms on the foundation structure that was built in 1948, which are practically roofless, and several students have been displaced. The roof in the infant section also leaks severely so we are very grateful to JN Money for the assistance that they have provided so that classes can be held, as online learning is not an option at this time,” she said.

Additionally, Mrs Anderson noted that the wider school community is also appreciative of the JN Money employees, who pooled funds together to provide care packages for the students, their families and other community members who were severely affected by the hurricane.

“A teacher and I took the care packages to the homes of the children most affected and some of them who are on the PATH programme, and we distributed them. They were welcomed and persons were happy,” she stated, but noted that the school remains in need of more assistance to complete its rebuilding.

How to Donate

Further contributions are being accommodated via the JN Group’s I Support Jamaica Fund for those severely affected Hurricane Beryl. Persons may contribute through JN Cayman, JN Money in Cayman and JN Bank, which have all waived banking and transaction fees to accommodate donations to the relief fund.

Persons may donate by making ACH and RTGS bank transfers, international wire transfers, or by sending via money transfers using JN Money. In-person donations are also being accepted at JN Cayman, all JN Money locations in the Cayman Islands and JN Bank in Jamaica.

For more information on the I Support Jamaica Fund, persons should visit www.jncayman.com.ky/beryl-recovery/ .