Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to be Honored at David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Ball

by Derrick Scott

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the second fastest woman in history, will be the toast of Washington DC at the 9th annual David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Award Red Carpet Ball this coming February 20.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, businesswoman and philanthropist, “Pocket Rocket” will be honored for her extraordinary world-class achievements. In addition to her distinguished service in track and field and philanthropy.

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, the Jamaican Ambassador to the USA, is serving as patron for the virtual Red Carpet affair. Along with Kingston College Principal, Dave Myrie and Calabar High School Principal, Albert Corcho.

Scholarship Mission

“Our mission remains the same – to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at KC and Calabar in Kingston, Jamaica,” organizing committee chairman Christopher Hunt explained. “To date, we have awarded over 35 scholarships exceeding US$106,000.”

Deserving students at Kingston College and Calabar High School in Kingston will benefit from all of the funds raised from the Washington, DC red carpet event.

Live Entertainment

The Chairman pointed out that the evening’s program will highlight remarks by Ambassador Marks. In addition, testimonials from previous and current scholarship recipients. Plus, musical entertainment by renowned Jamaican reggae artistes, among them Fab 5 Band, Stephen “Cat” Coore, Lovindeer, and Gem Myers.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to pivot from our usual Red-Carpet Ball held in Washington, DC to a Virtual platform,” said the planning committee chairman. “However, I am pleased – based on the response last year with our virtual event – that we were able to reach a more global audience, which afforded us more opportunity to garner more needed funds to continue with our mission.”

This being the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Hunt noted, students’ families continue to face increased hardship in Jamaica. “We remain resolved as ever, as we seek to minimize the effects on the students’ efforts to continue receiving quality education, via affordable technological equipment, tools, and logistical frameworks. Lack of such accessibility and deficiency has hindered the efforts of the many teachers and have certainly caused increased stress and concerns for both parents and students, alike.”

David “Wagga” Hunt Memorial Scholarship

Ambassador Marks has commended the David “Wagga” Hunt Memorial Scholarship Committee. Mainly for “sustaining this important initiative, which has served as a powerful tool in transforming the lives of several boys. Especially by helping them to complete their high school education and to realize their dreams.”

The scholarship fund honors the legacy of the late David “Wagga” Hunt, a distinguished Kingston College alum. Among noteworthy highlights, he was co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club; former General Secretary of the Kingston & St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA); and former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association. He died in 2007.

David Hunt was one of Jamaica’s foremost track-and-field analysts, who was driven by a deep passion for youth and sports. As coach, he led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005.