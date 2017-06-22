By June 22, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

2017 Hero CPL Tickets are now on sale in South Florida

LAUDERHILL – Tickets for the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 cricket matches that will be taking place in the Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium in Lauderhill on the August 5th and 6th  2017, are now available to purchase from 18 outlets across South Florida.

Hero CPL’s matches last year brought the “Biggest Party in Sport” to the USA and returns for the second time in 2017.

All tickets are double headers and going fast, make sure you make your way to one of these outlets as soon as possible so you don’t miss out.

The best cricketers in the world will be taking part in the four matches including likes of; Chris Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Kane Williamson and Shoaib Malik, giving cricket fans, and fans of Carnival atmosphere and sports in general a thrilling two days of Twenty20 cricket .

Kumar Sangakkara in Hero CPL action for Jamaica Tallawahs against Barbados Tridents (2016)

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “World-class cricket has been scarce in the USA for far too long and we are delighted to be back in Lauderhill for the second time. In 2016 the event was a huge success and this year it is going to be even bigger and even better. Many of the outlets that will be selling tickets are businesses that are run by the Caribbean diaspora community and it is fantastic to see them supporting the biggest sporting event in the Caribbean.”

The venues where fans can purchase their Hero CPL Tickets
Outlet Location Address Phone
Central Florida
     Island Mix and Grill 3229 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746 (407) 483-7999
West Palm Beach 
     Food Town 5335 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (561) 784-3737
North Broward
     Donnas 2145 N University Drive Coral Springs, FL 33065 (954) 906-8711
     Lucky City 5574 W Sample Rd, Margate, FL 33073 (954) 972-1880
Broward
     Aunt Is 441 1166 N State Road 7 Lauderhill, FL 33313 (954)321-0190
 Dutch Pot Commercial 7468 W Commercial Blvd, Lauderhill, Fl 33319 (954) 368-6605
     Joy’s Roti 1205 NW 40 Avenue Lauderhill Fl 33313 (954) 587-7684
     Singh’s 4244 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 (954) 735-4686
     Bedessee 12 st 4000 NW 12 street Lauderhill Fl 33313 (954) 583-3700
     Hibiscus 6289 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33313 (954) 587-1238
South Broward
     Sam’s WI Miramar 3130 S University Dr Miramar, FL 33025 (954) 436-1384
     Barbican Square 1130 Pembroke Rd Hollywood,FL33025 (954)885-5422
     Tropics 7100 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33024 (954) 985-8382
     Sheiks 184 N University Dr Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 (954) 441-4895
North Miami
     LC Roti Shop 19505 NW 2nd Ave Miami,FL33169 (305) 651-8924
     Junie’s 18400 NW 2ND Ave Miami, FL 33169 (305) 654-2955
South Miami 
     Sango 9485 SW 160th St Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 (305) 252-0279
     Jamrock 12560 N Kendall Drive Miami, FL 33186 (305) 598-7625
