Broward County Commissioners sign agreement for international cricket events

Broward County and Worldwide Sports Management to bring International Cricket to Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium

LAUDERHILL – The Broward County Board of County Commissioners has entered into an agreement with Worldwide Sports Management to exclusively manage and promote international cricket events to be held at the Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium, the only International Cricket Council (ICC) certified cricket stadium in the United States.

The item, sponsored by Commissioner Holness, at the June 6 commission meeting confirms the Stadium will host multiple international events on a yearly basis.

“Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium was built specifically to meet ICC standards, and this agreement will allow the stadium to fully meet its promise of bringing international events to Broward County on a regular basis. I look forward to working with Broward County, ICC and the international cricket boards in bringing international cricket to Greater Ft. Lauderdale which will draw significant devoted fans from all over the United States and the world,” said Kris Persaud, President of Worldwide Sports Management.

“Broward County has now stepped onto the international stage. Cricket is a major sport loved by billions of people around the world. Games will be televised back to the countries of the visiting teams which will showcase Broward County for tourism and economic opportunities,” said Commissioner Dale Holness.

The Stadium located at Central Broward Regional Park is a main event field and stadium with 5,000 covered seats with the ability to accommodate approximately 10,000 additional spectators, providing a venue capable of hosting a variety of local, national, and international sporting events.

Central Broward Regional Park contains other amenities including a field house, multi-purpose fields, netball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, a water playground, swimming instruction pool, paddleboats, picnic shelters, pavilions, nature trail, and playgrounds.