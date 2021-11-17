Jamaican Shipping Giant Harriat Maragh Lauded at the 2021 Anchor Awards

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – As a leading destination in the Caribbean cruise sector, Jamaica took center stage at the prestigious American Caribbean Maritime Foundation 2021 Anchor Awards with Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett delivering a keynote speech highlighting the event’s featured honoree, the late Harriat Pershad Maragh, Chairman/CEO of The Lannaman & Morris Group of Companies.

Anchor Awardee

“Education comes in various forms. For Anchor Awardee, the late Harriat ‘Harry’ Maragh, it was through mentorship. Plus, the sharing of his vast knowledge of the maritime industry,” said Minister Bartlett. “He was a titan in the Jamaican and Caribbean shipping and tourism industries. Yet it is well known that Harry always found time to encourage and facilitate the participation of young professionals. Many, many persons benefited from his guidance, tutelage and mentorship.”

Minister Bartlett continued, “I take great pride in the fact that he was a homegrown talent who started from humble beginnings and would go on to do great things for Jamaica. The success of our tourism industry could not have been achieved without the sterling contribution of this great Jamaican.”

“My Ministry has made human capital development the cornerstone of Jamaica’s tourism growth strategy,” said Minister Bartlett. “There’s no way could we maintain our envious competitive advantage as the heartbeat of the world. Especially without the support of a highly skilled and educated workforce,” Minister Bartlett concluded.

Held at the Fort Lauderdale Yacht Club on November 12, the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation 2021 Anchor Awards celebrate the careers and contributions of leaders in the maritime industry. The event was attended by over 130 distinguished professionals in the cruise tourism industry. Including Mike Maura, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. He served as event chairman, and numerous cruise line executives and Caribbean dignitaries.

Anchor Award Recipient

Mr. Maragh, this year’s featured Anchor Award recipient, earned this distinction posthumously. Having begun his career as a clerk with Lannaman & Morris, he later bought the company, which today represents over 75% of all cruise lines that call on Jamaica. Today, Mr. Maragh remains widely recognized for his contributions to cruise shipping and to Jamaica’s tourism industry.

The mission of the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation is alleviating poverty and transforming lives in the Caribbean through maritime education and community development.

Jamaica remains open for travel and continues to welcome visitors safely.