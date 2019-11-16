Caribbean Airlines Cargo Launches Loyalty Program

Port of Spain, Trinidad – On Friday November 15, Caribbean Airlines Cargo recognised several of its longstanding corporate partners and employees at an appreciation reception held at the airline’s Piarco, Trinidad Headquarters.

Honourees for the night included 22 long-standing corporate partners across the airline’s cargo hubs in Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Guyana, Kingston and Miami; along with 13 dedicated employees who have been with Caribbean Airlines Cargo since inception.

Caribbean Airlines also announced that customers can earn miles, via Cargo. Customers enrolled in the airline’s Caribbean Miles Loyalty Programme can now earn miles every time they ship with Caribbean Airlines Cargo. Enrolling into Caribbean Miles is free.

Commenting on the developments, General Manager Cargo Marklan Moseley stated: “Over the last year we have focused on introducing dynamic and competitive elements to our operations and processes in all areas within Cargo, from our customer response to our berth of interline partnerships. The inclusion of Caribbean Airlines Cargo to our Loyalty Program adds one more progressive development for Caribbean Airlines Cargo and our valued customers.”

In addition to the loyalty program, Caribbean Airlines Cargo has rolled out, several new initiatives during the year including:

Introduction of a dedicated Customer Service team and call centre operation

Real time Cargo Tracking

Refreshed freighter network adding key capacity on core trade lanes demanded by our customers, including Curacao.

Introduced offer cargo services twice weekly between Curacao and Trinidad each Monday and Friday

New interline partners

Expanded cargo network to include Anchorage, Hawaii, Utah, Oregon, Toronto and Vancouver

For holiday peak 2019 capacity will increase by over 100% to include six weekly flights to Port of Spain, five weekly flights to Kingston and two weekly flights to Guyana and Barbados.

Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, also spoke on the advances made in the airline’s Cargo operations due to technology, stating: “Today’s launch is a proud result of the interactive dialogue we have been having with our customers over the past months, aimed at enhancing our value offering. This and other programs have been designed to reward growth, trust and consistency, embedding a renewed customer-driven culture into Caribbean Airlines mode of operating.”

Caribbean Airlines continues to serve the people of Trinidad & Tobago, the region, the Diaspora and its valued stakeholders within the Caribbean and beyond.