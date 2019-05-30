Condolence Book opens at Jamaican Consulate, Miami, for former PM Edward Seaga

MIAMI – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, formally announces the passing of the Most Hon. Edward Philip George Seaga, ON, PC, former Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Mr. Seaga served the country as Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister during the period 4th November 1980 to 13th February 1989.

In honour of Mr. Seaga’s memory, a Condolence Book will be opened at the office of the Consulate General, located at Courthouse Tower, 44 West Flagler Street – Suite 400, Miami, FL 33130.

Persons are invited to sign the Book as of today, May 30, through Friday, June 21, during the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Seaga died on Tuesday (May 28) on his 89th birthday, in Miami surrounded by his family.