Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair Remembers former PM, The Most Hon. Edward Seaga, ON

SOUTH FLORIDA – Consul General of Jamaica, R. Oliver Mair has stated that the Diaspora of the Southern USA, join all Jamaicans across the globe in mourning the death of former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, ON, who died today (May 28) on his 89th birthday, in South Florida.

At the time of his passing, Mr. Seaga was surrounded by his family.

Describing Mr. Seaga as a political giant, Consul General Mair spoke of his long and extensive political career as Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister (1980 – 1989), which he said, contributed immensely to independent Jamaica.

Spanning a political career for more than 40 years, Mr. Seaga is well admired for his expansive contributions to the nation’s economic and financial development including the building of a wide range of social programmes to help the underprivileged; establishing awareness to develop Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in the arts, crafts, and folk culture; and was also instrumental in initiating reforms which were critical and still relevant to Jamaica’s economic development.

On behalf of the Southern USA community, Consul General Mair expresses condolences to his wife, Carla and children, Christopher, Annabella, Andrew and Gabrielle, and other family members.

He noted that Mr. Seaga’s stellar leadership, his passion and contribution to nation building and its people, will mark the pages to his legacy for generations to follow.

The Consul General has indicated that a Condolence Book for Mr. Seaga, will open at a date to be announced shortly at the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami.