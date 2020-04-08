Jamaica’s All-inclusive Couples Resorts Implements Employee Relief Plan

Couples Resort providing employees with benefits and salary while closed due to COVID-19

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Couples Resorts, a collection of four all-inclusive properties in Jamaica that has been in the hospitality industry for 76 years.

While they’ve had to close due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the safety and financial security of their employees is still of the utmost importance to the hospitality organization.

As part of Couples Resorts employee relief plan, each employee will be entitled to paid vacation, all their benefits and a portion of their salary during the closure due to the pandemic.

This brand recognizes the important roles each essential employee brings to the brand’s success and aims to help prioritize their health and safety during these challenging times.

Additionally, Couples Resorts’ non-profit organization, The Issa Trust Foundation, has provided more than $238,000 of critical medical equipment and supplies — including ventilators, x-ray machines, hand sanitizer, beds, and stretchers — to help hospitals in Jamaica fight COVID-19.