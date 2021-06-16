Pitch Sessions and Location Images Added to Caribbean Filmmakers Festival Schedule

[MIAMI] – In less than 11 weeks, Caribbean filmmakers and storytellers will have a chance to show the world the best sport and entertainment content, the world is dying to see.

In addition to films that already exist (created up to August 2019) and ones currently in the works in time for the July 31 submission, creatives can also pitch story ideas. In bringing a whole new style to the Film Festival world, RealVibez is also inviting location scouts across the region to submit ten images each of their best locations in the Caribbean and for what purposes they can be used. The images will be on the website and shown at the Film Festival in August.

Film Festival Goal

“The aim of the Film Festival is to create a focus on all aspects of filmmaking. Specifically for the Caribbean from script to screen, in front of and behind the cameras,” says Festival Director, Carole Beckford.

She added that “while the Caribbean is a well-known destination for tourism, we want to, through this Festival, let the world know that we have our own stories to tell, and we have some of the best locations regardless of the type of film.”

Call For Films

The call for films was made in early May 2021. The films should come from short features, documentaries, narrations, musicals (7 – 11 minutes) and/or animated stories up to five minutes.

The inaugural event will primarily be virtual, but will have a physical broadcast, on location in Wynwood, Miami from August 25 – 27.

The main events of the Festival will be:

Pitch sessions

Location showcase

Workshops and Seminars

Screenings of films presented

Caribbean showcase of the taste, sounds, look and feel

APPOINTMENTS

Award-winning US Journalist, Neki Mohan was last month, named the Ambassador and the event has so far has received endorsements from Shauna Chin, Actress; Donovan White Director of Tourism – Jamaica, and Tino Best, former West Indies fast bowler.

The workshops and seminars will feature some of the world’s best practitioners and experts in the business of film. The full schedule will be available soon.

For more information, visit www.realvibez.com