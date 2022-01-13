Commissioner Monestime on Anniversary of 2010 Haiti Earthquake

[MIAMI-DADE] – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime has issued the following statement in response to the 12th anniversary of the 2010 Haiti earthquake:

“On this day of the 12th anniversary of the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake that devastated Haiti, we remember the thousands who perished, the many left permanently scarred and injured, the multitude left homeless, and the children made orphans. We also honor the first responders who, in the immediate aftermath, risked life and limbs in their feverish search for victims trapped in ruins. Today, we continue to share the pain with all those who have never recovered, and whose life experiences have been more traumatic because of other natural and man-made disasters.

May we keep them in our daily thoughts and may they find continuous and replenishing strength to go forth in their daily struggles!”