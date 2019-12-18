New Venue for Caribbean Food and Drink Festival “Taste the Islands Experience”

Caribbean Culinary Weekend Will Move to Indoor Pembroke Pines Venue in 2020

PEMBROKE PINES – Caribbean dreams will come to life Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, 2020, at a new South Florida location.

On Mother’s Day weekend, a delicious array of food, drink, music and culture will be on display at “The 2020 Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX 2020).”

The Signature Fort Lauderdale event will enter its fourth major staging with everything guests have come to enjoy, in a new, elegant indoor setting at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines. Caribbean food, travel and culture enthusiasts can delight in returning favorite elements, and a few new attractions.

Taste the Islands Experience Main Event

Saturday’s main event includes Restaurant Row, with Caribbean eats from some of South Florida’s favorite chefs and bakers. The Island Pavilions, where Caribbean ambassadors showcase their culinary tourism offerings, feature exciting international personalities.

On the main stage, expect celebrity cooking and mixology demos with a surprise guest or two.

And all around, look out for cultural elements, enjoy your complimentary massage, hair and makeup services in the glam studio, and this year, catch your island vibes from the live music and dance performances.

Taste the Islands Experience Chefs & Entertainment

Culinary headliners and chef-hosts of the “Taste the Islands” TV show, Hugh ‘Chef Irie’ Sinclair and Cynthia ‘Chef Thia’ Verna will once again grace the demo stage at the event.

Musical entertainment will include the high energy stylings of “Mr Let ‘Em Know,” DJ GQ of Y100.

Early confirmed talent includes Chef Danny of Yarumba Restaurant, and event host, the inimitable Carla Hill.

New talent added to the lineup, and confirmed island partners, will be announced in the New Year.

Taste the Islands Experience Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday’s “TTIX: Brunch on the Sunny Side” is a more family friendly affair, and multiple generations are invited to celebrate.

Attendees will enjoy a hearty Caribbean brunch buffet, tropical mimosas, steel drum music, live Mother’s Day serenade, and multi-generational couture fashion show.

Guests Can Enjoy Deep Discounts for the Holidays

Discounted early packages—including two-for-one Saturday tickets, and discounted brunch and weekend rates—are available until January 3 via Eventbrite. More information is available on the event website at Taste The Islands Experience.

Support for The 2020 Taste the Islands Experience is provided in part by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, and Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund.

Along with support from the Community Foundation of Broward, TTIX is made possible by long term partners the Greater Fort Lauderdale Visitors and Convention Bureau, Island Syndicate, and History Fort Lauderdale, as well as new non-profit partner Island SPACE.