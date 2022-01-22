Jamaica a Top Vacation Destination for Lloyd and Leonie McDonald

[LOS ANGELES] – Although from different regions in Jamaica, Lloyd and Leonie McDonald have lived in the United States for many years. Despite its challenges, they never tire of visiting their homeland.

“Our stay at Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort was fantastic! This was our fifth year at the same property to celebrate our birthday. We are in Jamaica at least three times per year to visit family and friends and two times as tourists,” said Leonie.

Known as Bread, Lloyd McDonald is in his early 70s. He is lead singer of The Wailing Souls , a Grammy-nominated group that formed in the Kingston community of Trench Town during the 1960s. Their hit songs include Jah Jah Give us Life, War and Bredda Gravilicious.

His wife is from Westmoreland, a rural parish famous for sugar, and the resort town of Negril, its capital. A committed vegan, she is principal of Strictly Vegan Jamaican Cuisine, a company that prepares nutritious dishes at some of the biggest music festivals in the United States including Coachella and Reggae in The Desert.

Leonie, 69, lists her hometown, Ocho Rios and “Kingston hot spots” as their favorite places to visit.

The Jamaica in which the McDonald’s grew up is far different than now. Crime is rampant and many people struggle financially. However, that does not prevent them from making multiple visits.