Yvette N. Harris Receives FMU’s Media Community Service Award

MIAMI GARDENS – Yvette N. Harris, CEO Harris Public Relations receives Florida Memorial University’s Media Community Service Award.

Yvette N. Harris, the guiding force behind the innovative boutique public relations consulting firm Harris Public Relations (HPR), has risen to become the powerhouse of boutique public relations.

Harris Public Relations is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a collaborative team in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

This standout public relations counselor has been orchestrating a quiet revolution within the public relations industry for over 20 years.

Recognized as one of ICABA’s Most Accomplished Black Community Leaders and Entrepreneurs of South Florida for 2012, Yvette’s proven media campaigns have afforded her an extraordinarily successful track record in developing innovative strategies.

As the recipient of “40 Under 40 Most Influential Black Business Professional of South Florida” in 2008 and the 2014 Distinguished Women in Media, Yvette has made her mark in the world of public relations.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Commission for Women recently nominated Yvette to become part of the “Women of a New Tribe: Miami Icons” exhibit. As a nominee, she was chosen for meeting the criteria of being a woman who has made an impact not only in the development of Miami-Dade County but as a prominent figure who continues to make a positive influence on the Miami-Dade community.

Yvette and Harris Public Relations were most recently nominated “PR Firm of the Year” by the Black Owned Media Alliance.

A savvy businesswoman and single mother, Yvette’s approach is distinctive. Her innate understanding of the traditional and new media landscape harnessed with a passion for positivity and enthusiasm has resulted in her unique network of real, long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships.

She has carved out a niche within the lifestyle, arts and culture, and Caribbean narratives.

Indeed the go-to-publicist who has her finger on the pulse of today’s media landscape, her impressive national footprint of past and current clients include the American Black Film Festival, National Black Chamber of Commerce, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, 100 Black Men of South Florida, Florida Memorial University, House of Mandela Wine, Art Africa, The South Florida Youth Summit, MTV Musical Awards, North Miami 90th Anniversary, Fela Musical, Miami Carnival and the Historic Ward Rooming House, to name a few.

Consequently, her clients have been featured in some of the most prominent media outlets worldwide including Essence, Upscale, Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, forbes.com, Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, The Root.com, Grio.com, NBC Weekend Today, CNN, Good Morning America to name a few.

A testament to her dedication to public service and diversity of arts and culture, Yvette serves as a board member of the Caribbean American Heritage, Inc., Hope Murals, and Florida, and Miami Carnival. She is also an Advisory Board Member for Lioness Magazine.

Yvette is a member of the South Florida Journalists Associations and the Public Relations Society of America. She serves as the PR Chair for the Special Olympics of Miami -Dade County, Caribbean American Heritage Florida, Inc., and Miami Broward Carnival.

Yvette also serves as a panel member for the Miami-Dade County Youth Arts Enrichment Program and is a member of We Are One Caribbean committee in New York City. A lover of the environment and the ocean, Yvette participates yearly with the Miami-Dade Coastal Clean-up.

Above all, as a proud and involved mother of a beautiful daughter, Nya, whom she deems as her most significant accomplishment, Yvette truly believes in the company’s tagline “Culturally Driven, Community Minded” as the foundation of how she does business.

With Yvette’s forward-thinking market expertise and knack for strategic partnerships, Harris Public Relations will continue to serve the arts, business, and cultural communities in 2019 and for years to come.