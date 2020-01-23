Representative Mucarsel-Powell to Host 2020 Census Townhall & Job Fair

MIAMI – On Thursday, January 23, Rep. Mucarsel-Powell will host a 2020 Census Job Fair along with representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau and Miami Dade College Homestead Campus beginning at 11am.

The campus is located at 500 College Terr., Room F222/223 Homestead.

The census will be hiring 10,000 individuals in South Florida.

In addition to bringing jobs to South Florida, the census is an important constitutional process that will determine the resources our communities will receive for the next decade, from political representation to federal funding.