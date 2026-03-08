International Women’s Day 2026: Empowering Women Everywhere

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Message of Prime Minister The Honourable Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP, on International Women’s Day 2026:

On this International Women’s Day 2026, I extend my very best wishes to women and girls across the world, and especially in Trinidad and Tobago.

This year’s theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” celebrates progress while reminding us that equality must be protected through decisive action.

In Trinidad and Tobago, women have secured equal legal access to education, professional advancement, and public participation. At the same time, we must confront other tangible threats to the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Across our region, criminal networks involved in narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, and organised gang violence prey on the vulnerable. Where authoritarianism rises, women’s freedoms are often the first curtailed. Where democratic governance and human rights prevail, women and girls are empowered to learn, lead, and live without fear.

In this spirit, Trinidad and Tobago stands with our international partners in supporting democratic governance. Advancing democracy ultimately advances justice and opportunity for women everywhere.

As we mark this day, let us renew our commitment to protect rights, strengthen justice, and take decisive action, at home and abroad.

For when women and girls are guaranteed safety, protection, justice, and dignity, societies grow stronger, economies prosper, and nations move closer to their highest ideals.