Caribbean Leaders Address Gender-Based Violence Head-on

[WASHINGTON, DC] – National and regional government officials and civil society leaders from the Caribbean virtually came together on Friday to discuss how to end gender-based violence. The virtual event was organized by peace diplomats from the Washington D.C. branch of Heavenly Culture and World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL).

HWPL is a non-governmental organization affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The organization advocates for the cessation of war and conflict worldwide. Friday’s event was carried out by HWPL in conjunction with the International Women’s Peace Group, the International Peace Youth Group, HWPL’s Peace Advisory Council, and HWPL Publicity Ambassadors.

Friday’s event was titled: Peace and Equality: Ending Gender Based Violence, featured a keynote speaker and a moderated panel discussion. During this time, Leaders from across the region addressed how to utilize education and youth development programs to end gender-based violence.

Panelists included:

Amanda Du-Pont (Actress, Model, and Television Host),

Yvonne Alexander (Retired Commissioner of Police of Dominica’s Police Force & National Council of Women),

Adriana Isaac-Rattan (President of the International Women’s Resource Network),

Jessica Roland (Senior Specialist for Inclusive Peace of The Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers)

Cynthia Williams (Executive Director of the National Women’s Commission of Belize)

Kevin Liverpool (Administrator of CariMAN in Trinidad and Tobago)

Unique Cultures

Executive Director of the National Women’s Commission of Belize, Cynthia Williams in support of peace education programs stated:

“Culture is often used as a way of justifying, inequality, gender inequality, and violence. And, is often used as a tool to keep the status quo. This is the discussion we need to have. Especially helping people to understand that while we are highlighting some of these negative behaviors within culture. It’s not that we’re saying that culture is bad or that we have that we’re trying to take away all these cultural nuances that make these different ethnic groups unique. But it’s rather addressing the negative influences that are used within the culture.”

How to Achieve Peace

Looking towards the future, Yvonne Alexander, Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Dominica, admitted:

“I will confess that I was very reluctant to be a panelist because I felt here it is. We’re just going to talk again, but I want to say that I am happy that I was part of this discussion. There is hope there are things to look forward to.”

Ms. Alexander added “I love the idea of utilizing the use of the term peace, as a platform for the future of how we educate and we advocate against gender based violence”

Currently, HWPL is carrying out peace initiatives in 170 countries around the world. One of it’s key initiatives is it’s Peace education program. The organization believes peace education awakens a student’s recognition of the value of living as a citizen on this earth. In the era of peace, HWPL peace education curriculum is being introduced to educational institutions, but also at the governmental level. Pilot programs are currently underway in Haiti.