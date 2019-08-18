Inner Circle to curate and Headline Inaugural The Labor Day 'Reggae Splash' Festival in Miami

Inner Circle joins Amara La Negra, 4th & Orange, Hymn Marley, and more, Tickets for ‘Reggae Splash’ – September 2nd

MIAMI – Inner Circle confirmed they will curate and perform at ‘Reggae Splash’, a new Reggae music & water inspired festival coming to Miami’s Art District, ‘Wynwood’ Labor Day Monday September. 2nd.

Presented by Power 96, Inner Circle, Bigg Zound, Abebe Lewis Marketing & Branding, and MYAMI Music, ‘Reggae Splash’ will provide a piece of Reggae history, with iconic names such as Inner Circle “Bad Boys” “Sweat”, along with a special performance by Hymn Marley, grandson of the late Reggae revolutionary Bob Marley.

In addition to hearing some of your favorite nostalgic “chunes” you will see the beautiful and multifaceted talent Amara La Negra, star of VH1’s ‘Love & Hiphop Miami’ and talk show ‘The Real’.

You may have also seen Amara grace the cover of ‘People Bellos’, People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful Latin figures.

The festival will also feature performances from SoCal Pop Reggae group 4th & Orange, Jahfe, Spread the Dub, The Resolvers, and Redlyte.

In addition to great live music, you can cool down in the hot Labor Day heat at the Reggae Splash experience with a variety of fun water activities for everyone!

There will be water balloons, water cannons, and ice-cold drinks throughout the day and night portion of the festival!

Tickets to the event are only $30 and are now available online at Eventbrite.

Reggae Splash invites your family, friends, and dog for some fun in the sun. That’s right there’s even a special dog park at GRO where your 4-legged friend can have just as much fun as you.

Wynwood’s all new venue GRO built by event organizers SWARM will be hosting this all-day affair at their all new green popup venue where the credo is EAT. DRINK. SUSTAIN.

At GRO you’re able to pick your own herbs in their garden and bring to your bartender to concoct your favorite freshly delicious organic specialty drink.

But wait there’s more!

For every ticket purchased to Reggae Splash (1) unique raffle ticket will be given for a chance to win a Jamaica vacation getaway! One all Inclusive 4 day/3 nights hotel stay in Jamaica at Jewel Paradise Cove for 2 sounds like everything we need. This giveaway is brought to you by Island Expert Travel.

At the end of ‘Reggae Splash’ (1) Lucky winner will be announced! In order for a chance to win you must purchase a ticket!