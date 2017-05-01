St.Croix, USVI Native Nikki Brooks Proudly Releases Sophomore Album “RYZE”

St.Croix, USVI – Gaining notoriety by belting vocals for big bands throughout the Caribbean, and her pure talent and high energy performances, Nikki Brooks has rapidly become an international cultural ambassador.

Produced by Trinidadian producer David “Dnyce” Pereira, who’s Caribbean and International sound blends several genres into a creative melting pot that perfectly complements Nikki’s unique sound and musical vision, “Ryze” is a musical manifestation of her ability to rise above obstacles.

Boasting tracks displaying her versatility such as “Africa Inside ah Meh”, “Drunk in Your Love”, and “O Nah Nah”, “Ryze” delivers 10 mesmerizing pop melodies with savory Caribbean roots.

Speaking on the project, Nikki explained the meaning of Ryze, “Going through so many obstacles as a female artist in the Caribbean. with one mission in hand, helping to get Our Music out there for the world to hear. Has been a very difficult task that I will not give up. I believe in One Caribbean! If we realize where we came from, we will know where we are going. I am Music!”

“Ryze” is available on all major online digital stores, May 1st 2017.

Who Is Nikki Brooks ?

Nikki has provided vocals for top bands including St. Thomas’ Imagination Brass, St. Croix’s Vio International Band and the legendary DC based Image Band. She holds the honorable distinction of being crowned the first ever female Calypso Monarch capturing that title in her homeland of St. Croix.

In April 2016 she released her first solo debut album titled “Know Me Now” which includes 7 tracks currently available on iTunes, Amazon Music & CD Baby. The project’s 1st single “Play Me Like Pan”, topped Tempo network’s Cross Caribbean Countdown for 12 consecutive weeks at the number #2 position before hitting #1.

Her 2nd single “Know Me Now” is currently in heavy rotation on radios throughout the Caribbean, London and Amsterdam. Its music video was released on Nikki’s Facebook fan page on July 4th to an overwhelming response, amassing over 350K.

Summer of 2016 Nikki headlined at NYC’s legendary BB Kings for Tempo Networks’ Tempo Turns 10 , Caribbean Rocks NYC Awards where she performed amongst Soca Legend Mighty Sparrow, Romain Virgo, R. City and some of the Caribbean’s biggest talents.

She performed at Tortola’s 2016 Carnival festivities and headlined NY West Indian Carnival Labor Day performances at the Virgin Islands’ annual Cultural Fest at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem and Brass Fest at Brooklyn Museum. She continues promotion of her albums via tour stops throughout the Caribbean and US.

The magnitude of Nikki’s albums are rejuvenating Soca lovers and captivating a whole new audience all at once.