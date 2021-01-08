Fundraiser for Veteran South Florida Caribbean Radio Personality, Jamusa

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – A strong cast of reggae and dancehall artists have committed their talent to the “I Am My Brother’s Keeper” fundraiser for veteran South Florida Caribbean radio personality, Denver “Jamusa” Silvera.

The virtual event will be streamed live on irielivestream scheduled for January 17 at 6pm

To date, 32 acts have confirmed their participation for a show that will raise money to assist Denver “Jamusa” Silvera, the stalwart broadcaster who hosts the popular Making Tracks With Jamusa on WAVS 1170 AM.

Jamusa is recovering after contracting the Coronavirus.

“The outpouring of love and support for Jamusa has been tremendous. Jamusa is one of the cornerstones of broadcasting in reggae throughout the Caribbean. As artists and members of the music industry, we should always support each other no matter how we feel,” said singer, broadcaster and publicist for the show, Joanna Marie Chin Loy.

“I Am My Brother’s Keeper” Live Performers

Third World, Richie Stephens, Mr. Vegas, Shinehead, Ed Robinson, Kashief Lindo, Hopeton Lindo, Everton Blender, Hezron and Wayne Armond, are some of the artists who have pledged their support.

Originally from St. Mary parish in Jamaica, Jamusa is a fixture on WAVS, South Florida’s only legal 24-hour Caribbean radio station. His show airs three days a week from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Though he has been on the South Florida airwaves since 1978, Jamusa started his broadcasting career during the late 1960s in New York City.

A respected sound system selector, he is one of the surviving pioneers of South Florida’s Caribbean entertainment scene along with WAVS founder Winsome Charlton and fellow broadcaster Winston Barnes.