Hymn Marley Continues the Family Reggae Music Tradition

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – This summer, singer Hymn Marley is scheduled to release his first EP. Already, one song from the seven-piece project is available through his HYMNtertainment label which is distributed by Tuff Gong International.

Since You’ve Been Gone is the name of that single, a ballad he wrote and co-produced. Its soulful tone is different from the militant reggae his grandfather Bob Marley, and his father Stephen Marley, are famous for.

Marley, who began recording two years ago, stressed the importance of him marching to his own beat.

“I live my life on my terms and my career is no exception. I want people to connect with what I’m saying and feeling genuinely. That can only happen as long as I’m the captain of my ship,” he said.

According to Marley, the core of musicians he worked with on the yet-titled EP are from Miami where he lives. However, he is tight-lipped on its content.

“So, this EP is a compilation of what’s in my head, basically. Most of the songs talk about what I’ve been through or experienced. I believe there’s a relatable track for everyone on this project,” he explained.

Hymn Marley was born Stephan Nesta Marley in Jamaica but grew up in South Florida where the Marley family have had a presence for over 40 years. Two years ago, at age 24, he released his first song, Bad Without You, an acoustic ballad.

He became the latest Marley offspring to launch a music career. His brother Jo Mersa, cousins Bambaata Marley (son of uncle Ziggy) and Skip (son of aunt Cedella) are also artists.

Stephen Marley is a multi-Grammy Award-winning artist and producer who has worked with the biggest names in reggae and pop music. While determined to establish himself independently, Hymn says he is never afraid to call on his father.

“My Dad is actually one of the first people I go to for advice. He will always be my Dad so the friendship we’ve developed over the years is something I hope I have with my kids one day,” he said.