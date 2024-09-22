ANGUILLA – Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, one of Anguilla’s premier luxury destinations, and the five-star Hotel Manapany in St. Barts are excited to announce an exclusive partnership, offering an extraordinary travel experience that seamlessly blends the best of both Caribbean paradises. This bespoke package provides travelers with unparalleled access to two of the region’s most luxurious independent properties.

In this first-of-its-kind collaboration, Aurora Anguilla and Hotel Manapany have come together to create a unique getaway that caters to every type of traveler. The package features a selection of lavish accommodations, world-class dining, a new waterpark, unrivaled beaches, and access to Aurora Anguilla’s acclaimed golf course, recently recognized as the #2 Best Caribbean Course. This partnership promises the ultimate Caribbean experience and a luxurious retreat.

The adventure begins at the elegant Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, located on the serene shores of Rendezvous Beach. Spanning 300 acres, Aurora Anguilla is a Caribbean haven designed for discerning travelers seeking an authentic island escape. It offers a range of luxury and family-friendly amenities that set it apart.

Guests can enjoy an exceptional golfing experience on the renowned Greg Norman-designed International Course, an 18-hole masterpiece celebrated for its dramatic and challenging layout against the backdrop of Anguilla’s pristine scenery. The course, featuring panoramic views of St. Martin and the Caribbean Sea, promises an exhilarating round of golf for enthusiasts seeking a world-class challenge.

The Exclusive Anguilla to St. Barts Luxury Getaway Package Includes:

Seven (7) Night Package: From $4,400 for two guests (4 nights at Aurora, 3 nights at Manapany) plus taxes and fees.

From $4,400 for two guests (4 nights at Aurora, 3 nights at Manapany) plus taxes and fees. One-Way Airfare: One-way airfare for two per bedroom from Anguilla to St. Barts (return airfare and departure tax not included).

One-way airfare for two per bedroom from Anguilla to St. Barts (return airfare and departure tax not included). All-Inclusive Transportation at Aurora Anguilla: Round-trip airport and ferry transfers for two per bedroom.

Round-trip airport and ferry transfers for two per bedroom. Gourmet Dining & Resort Credit at Aurora Anguilla: Enjoy daily breakfast for two and a $100 resort credit during the stay.

Enjoy daily breakfast for two and a $100 resort credit during the stay. VIP Treatment at Aurora Anguilla: Receive a welcome beverage, a room upgrade (subject to availability), and flexible check-in/check-out options.

After an unforgettable stay in Anguilla, guests will be seamlessly transferred to the 5-star eco-resort Hotel Manapany in St. Barts, located just five minutes from the charming town of Gustavia. Here, they will experience the resort’s exceptional range of services, combining luxury, relaxation, and entertainment in a stunning island setting. Guests will enjoy:

All-Inclusive Comfort: Airport transfers, daily breakfast, a $100 food and beverage voucher, VIP amenities including a bottle of flavored rum or a non-alcoholic alternative, chocolates from Guadeloupe, and two drink vouchers.

Airport transfers, daily breakfast, a $100 food and beverage voucher, VIP amenities including a bottle of flavored rum or a non-alcoholic alternative, chocolates from Guadeloupe, and two drink vouchers. Exclusive Service: Personalized attention with room upgrades (subject to availability) and flexible check-in/check-out times.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hotel Manapany to offer this extraordinary experience across two of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations,” said Edmund Richardson, Aurora Anguilla’s Director of Hospitality. “This unique partnership gives our guests the opportunity to enjoy world-class golf along with the exclusive amenities at Hotel Manapany, promising an unforgettable island-hopping journey.”

The package starts at $4,400 for seven nights. Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club will manage all aspects of the package, including flight transfers between the two resorts, ensuring a seamless and personalized travel experience from start to finish.

“Collaborating with Aurora Anguilla is a natural fit as both of our hotels are dedicated to creating unforgettable moments for our guests. By combining the luxury and elegance of our hotel in Saint Barth with the exceptional golfing opportunities at Aurora Anguilla, we are offering a seamless and enriching experience,” said Kader Bendjeddah, General Manager of Hotel Manapany.

This exclusive package is available for bookings starting November 1, 2024.