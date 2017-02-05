New Partnership Offers One Stop Access To Flights & Hotels In Cuba

Silver Airways & Cuba Travel Network New Partnership Allows American Travelers One Stop Access to Flights, Hotels, Car Rentals & More

Fort Lauderdale – Cuba Travel Network and Silver Airways have launched a new partnership that will provide airline passengers traveling to Cuba with one unified platform for all their travel planning needs.

The new partnership between Cuba Travel Network and Silver Airways signifies the joining of two leading companies driving the Cuba travel industry.

As a result of the new partnership, passengers will be able access Cuba Travel Network’s unique travel planning services and book flights to Cuba through Silver Airways, the only airline servicing all nine Cuba destinations beyond Havana.

Cuba Travel Network was the first company to accept payment online and immediately email travelers’ booking confirmations for hotels, flights, car rentals and tours in Cuba, a feature found nowhere else in the U.S. travel market.

Through Silver Airways and Cuba Travel Network, individual travelers can access real-time availability for flights and hotels, book highly customizable travel itineraries, make online payments, and receive immediate assistance from Cuba Travel Network’s 60+ staff members.

With offices spanning the world in Cuba, Europe, Australia and most recently New York City, the company is the leading source for legal, individual travel to Cuba.

Silver Airways serves the following nine Cuban destinations from Fort Lauderdale: Santa Clara, Camagüey, Cienfuegos, Holguín, Santiago, Cayo Coco, Varadero, Manzanillo, and Cayo Largo (starting 2017).

The booking process is straight forward and complies to OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) regulations; during the online booking process, U.S. citizens are required to indicate the purpose of travel under one of the 12 categories of travel to Cuba identified by the OFAC.

“We want to make traveling to Cuba as convenient and easy as possible for travelers,” says Silver Airways President and CEO Sami Teittinen. “Working with reputable and knowledgeable travel agencies such as Cuba Travel Network provides our individual passengers the hassle-free ability to book all of their travel needs, including air, hotel, car rentals, and more.”

According to Eddie Lubbers, CEO of Cuba Travel Network: “Silver Airways offers the most extensive routing network from the U.S. to Cuba, servicing nine gateways across the whole island from the west to the far east. This matches our philosophy perfectly: we want the visitor to experience Cuba as an individual traveler, meet the local people and experience the culture in all its splendor in all regions of Cuba.”