Travel

Cruise Passengers To Enjoy Revitalized Nassau Cruise Port

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read
Nassau Cruise Port

NASSAU, Bahamas – After three years of construction, the reimagined Nassau Cruise Port opens its doors to cruisers sailing to Nassau, the vibrant capital city of the archipelago.

Featuring a sixth berth and new terminal building, the revitalized port is now home to a Junkanoo museum, event and entertainment spaces, a 3,500-seat amphitheatre, a living coral exhibit, local stores and new food and beverage facilities.Nassau Cruise Port

 

“The new Nassau Cruise Port offers a whole new experience for cruise visitors,” says the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Not only will Bahamian culture shine through all aspects of the port but the completion of the project marks a great milestone in ushering a new era for tourism in downtown Nassau, as well as a beautiful welcome for the millions of cruisers who disembark here each year.”

With support from Junkanoo experts Arlene Nash Ferguson and Percy “Vola” Francis, the Nassau Cruise Port Junkanoo Museum is an immersive experience, sharing the story of the destination’s national cultural festival. Authentically Bahamian products are on display across 40 retail spaces at the port, including local businesses such as Bahama Hand Prints, Bamboo Shack and much more.

Nassau Cruise Port
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis

Nassau Cruise Port Sets Record

“We anticipate our traffic numbers for 2023 to exceed pre-pandemic levels with about 4.2 million visitors,” says Mike Maura, Port Director for Nassau. “Our growth trajectory is quite promising. In 2019, which was the busiest year for us to date, we had 3.85 million visitors. For 2024, we already have 4.5 million confirmations.”

Earlier this year, the Nassau Cruise Port set a record-breaking passenger arrival, welcoming 28,554 cruise visitors in one day – a testament to how the cruise industry is an important component to The Bahamas’ economy. The new and improved port provides entrepreneurial opportunities for Bahamians in addition to benefiting local businesses, shops and restaurants.

In celebration of the grand opening, the Nassau Cruise hosted a handful of private events on site and a “Cruise Passenger Day Party” on 27 May 2023, inviting passengers to explore the new facilities complete with Junkanoo rushouts.

Nassau Cruise Port

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Jamaica Named World’s Leading Honeymoon And Cruise Destination At The Annual World Travel Awards

January 12, 2012
Preparations in High Gear for the Reopening of Jamaica’s Tourism Sector

Preparations in High Gear for the Reopening of Jamaica’s Tourism Sector

June 5, 2020
Jamaica's Diverse Attractions Offer Something for All Cruisegoers

Cruise Ship Crew Members To Be Engaged in Promoting Jamaica

November 24, 2016
Health Safety Diligence and Vaccines Key to Caribbean’s Tourism Recovery

Caribbean Economic Survival Tied To Balancing Health Safety and Responsible Tourism

February 2, 2021
Back to top button