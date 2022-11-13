Travel

SoCo Hotel Celebrates the Newest All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort in Saint Lucia

Special Cyber Monday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday Offers

SoCo House Saint Lucia

SAINT LUCIA – The boutique all-inclusive hotel brand, SoCo Hotel is creating amazing memories for travelers and vacationers across the globe. Especially with its latest addition, The  SoCo House in Saint Lucia.  As a special opening offer, SoCo House is offering Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals with special rates for Thanksgiving.

Ralph Taylor Chairman & CEO of the hotel Group said “I’m excited to be back in Saint Lucia with our SoCo House adults only boutique resort; Saint Lucia is the romance capital of the world and our product is a great fit and brings a new product to its tourism landscape”.

SoCo House Saint Lucia is an adult-only all-inclusive boutique hotel created to offer a blend of unique charm and exclusivity for customers who desire a modern, high-quality hotel facility, and service. The resort is strategically located on a peninsula in Historic Rodney Bay St. Lucia, a few minutes away from the Island’s leading beaches, restaurants, bars, tours, and excursions as well as nightlife and shopping.

Room Accommodations

The resort offers spacious accommodation in 4 distinct room categories. Each featuring a king-size bed, air conditioning, and outfitted with a 50” flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, and Cable TV. Plus, an in-room safe, mini-fridge, hairdryer, tea and coffee making facilities, and an iron and ironing board. It is a mix of European Chic and modern-day flare to deliver a unique experience to our discerning clients.

The special offer for Black Friday, Thanksgiving, and Cyber Monday will enable as many couples and adults as possible to enjoy a romantic getaway. Better yet, a fun weekend trip with friends at the fantastic resort. Best of all, at reduced rates without compromising the experience.

 

