Saint Lucia Eliminates Pre-Testing for International Visitors

SAINT LUCIA – St. Lucia has eliminated pre-testing protocols for international visitors, as of September 5, 2022.

Saint Lucia Ministry of Health Statement

The following changes to travel protocols took effect Monday, September 5, 2022:

Travel Protocols

The Covid-19 pre-testing and vaccination requirement for entry into Saint Lucia has been removed. This means that the testing and vaccination requirements for entry into Saint Lucia are no longer necessary. All arriving passengers must download, print and complete a health screening form for arrival into Saint Lucia, which can be found at www.stlucia.org/covid-19.

General Protocols

The physical distance and mass crowd limitation protocol is removed. The capacity restriction on public transportation has been removed but mask wearing is required. The hand sanitation and temperature checks on entry of business establishments is optional and at the discretion of the service provider. Business establishments reserve the right to implement public health measures as required.

Face Mask Protocols

In addition, the wearing of face masks is optional but remains highly recommended to reduce the transmission of Covid-19. Face masks are mandated in the following circumstances: if one has tested positive for Covid-19, has respiratory symptoms or is a direct contact of a positive case, accessing general health services, accessing police and fire stations, correctional facilities, elderly homes, attending religious ceremonies where there are large crowds of people in close contact, educational institutions, in enclosed crowded environments and accessing public transportation.