Caribbean Airlines Makes Inaugural Flight to San Juan Puerto Rico

Passengers onboard Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight BW290 to San Juan, Puerto on Sunday, July 14th .
Senator the Honourable Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport (centre) cuts the ribbon to mark the official launch of Caribbean Airlines inaugural service to San Juan Puerto Rico.
L-R: Senator The Honourable Dr. Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs; Senator the Honourable Richie Sookhai, Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport; Derek Sarchet, Political and Economic Director US Embassy (Ag); and Garvin Medera Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer.

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago – Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico left the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad at 10.50 a.m. on Sunday July 14. This new route is part of the airline’s strategic plan to enhance connectivity within the Caribbean region. Flights to San Juan will operate three (3) times per week (Sunday, Tuesday & Friday) from the airline’s base in Trinidad, with convenient connections to other destinations.

The first flight to San Juan Puerto Rico was marked with celebrations for the passengers, who received goody bags with Caribbean Airlines branded items and were entertained by the talented Leandra Head. Upon arrival in Puerto Rico, the aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute, and travelers were welcomed with authentic Puerto Rican entertainment.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, commented on this milestone, stating:

“We are excited to expand our route network to include San Juan, Puerto Rico. This new route is a significant step in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to enhancing regional connectivity. Caribbean Airlines plays a vital role in connecting the Caribbean, and by the end of this year, we will link the Spanish, French, Dutch and English-speaking Caribbean with each other, the North American Diaspora, and business and leisure travelers, as we Welcome them Home, to explore our beautiful region.”

 The introduction of the San Juan route is a testament to Caribbean Airlines’ dedication to providing reliable and convenient travel options for passengers, while fostering economic growth and cultural exchange within the Caribbean.

Passengers onboard Caribbean Airlines inaugural flight BW290 to San Juan, Puerto on Sunday, July 14th .
